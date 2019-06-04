Ocean Speedway: Keading wins third race of the season

WATSONVILLE — Bud Kaeding won the 30-lap Taco Bravo Sprint Car main event on Friday night on the Tom Sagmiller prepared quarter-mile clay oval at Ocean Speedway.

It was the third win of the season for the third-generation competitor as he continues to race in the sprint car that belonged to his father, Brent Kaeding.

Justin Sanders had the outside front row for the Main Event and charged into the lead at the start ahead of Mitchell Faccinto and Dominic Scelzi.

Scelzi made a move past Faccinto for second as they were working the seventh lap, but a yellow flag negated the pass.

Sanders continued to lead Faccinto and Scelzi, but Scelzi surrendered third to Kaeding on lap 14. Kaeding took second from Faccinto on lap 16 just before a yellow flag flew.

Sanders led the restart but Kaeding put the moves on him, took the lead from Sanders on lap 18 and led the rest of the way.

Kaeding recorded the victory ahead of Sanders, Scelzi, Faccinto, James Ringo, Jake Andreotti, Kurt Nelson, Brad Furr, Kalib Henry and Jason Chisum.

There were 22 competitors and Kaeding set the quick lap in 11.757 seconds just ahead of Henry, who finished in 11.786.

There were three eight-lap heat races and Kaeding outran three-time champion Furr to win the first one.

Scelzi won the second heat ahead of Henry, while championship contender Nelson held off Sanders to win the final heat.

The six-lap Trophy Dash win went to Faccinto ahead of Sanders, which put the duo on the front row for the feature.

•••

IMCA Sport Modified

Guy Ahlwardt won the 20-lap IMCA Sport Modified main event. He is currently the IMCA State point leader and has been traveling throughout California to earn his points.

But the night started with a special memorial lap in remembrance of Sue Silveira, who was the mother of IMCA Sport Modified racer Adriane Frost.

Frost was joined by several other racers for the lap, including some who made the special trip just to support the family in their time of mourning.

KC Keller, who was the 2017 Antioch champion, led Randy Miller early in the race but Ahlwardt worked his way into second place on a lap four restart.

Ahlwardt made a pass for the lead but the move was negated by a lap six yellow flag. Keller led for one more lap before Ahlwardt made the lap eight pass for the lead.

Keller held the second position until he was passed on lap 14 by Kevin Johnson of Bakersfield.

Ahlwardt held a two-second advantage up to that point and carried his advantage to the checkered flag.

Keller pitted from third on lap 17, while Michael Johnson finished in third place ahead of Mounce and TJ Etchison III

Randy Miller finished sixth ahead of Frost, Austin Williams, Justin McPherson and Billy Robertson to complete the Top-10. Keller, Kevin Johnson and Mounce each won their eight-lap heat race.

Guy Ahlwardt won the 20-lap IMCA Sport Modified main event on Friday night and is currently the IMCA State point leader. (Contributed by Ahlwardt Racing)

•••

Hobby Stock

Rob Gallaher recorded his third win of the season after winning the 20-lap Hobby Stock main event and is now the current point leader.

Gallaher led the opening lap before being passed up by DJ Keldsen, while Joe Gallaher passed his son on lap nine to take over second place.

But Joe Gallaher dropped to third after the final yellow flag of the race fell on lap 13. Keldsen continued to lead the restart with Rob Gallaher moving back right behind him in second.

Gallaher took the lead from Keldsen a lap later. The lead battle remained close to the checkered flag but Gallaher prevailed ahead of Keldsen, Joe Gallaher, Bobby Huckaby Sr, Bobby Huckaby Jr, Allen Neil, Chris McCabe, Nick Triolo, John Farrell and Wally Kennedy.

Kennedy and Keldsen won their eight-lap heat race.

•••

South Bay Dwarf Car

Mark Biscardi won his third South Bay Dwarf Car 20 lap main event this season.

Biscardi took the lead from Eric Weisler on lap two and stayed ahead in the race through three yellow flags during the first 10 laps.

Ryan Amlen settled into second place on a lap six restart and took up a pursuit of Biscardi for the rest of the race.

Biscardi ran a good race and earned the win, followed by Amlen, Weisler, Barry Waddell, Lonnie Tekaat, Mack Aceves, Eddie Claessen, Mike Ferrell, Keith Costas and Gene "Punky" Pires.

Tekaat and Pires won their eight-lap heat races.

•••

Four Banger

Dan McCabe won the 20-lap Four Banger main event slightly ahead of rookie John Grilli.

Grilli led in the early laps with McCabe in pursuit. McCabe made his move for the lead on lap 10, while Ryan McClelland remained in second.

McClelland briefly took the lead on lap 12 but lost it to McCabe a lap later. Grilli stayed in the third position during the close battle for first and retook the lead on lap 14.

McCabe finally made his winning move on the final lap for the well earned victory.

Grilli settled for second, while McClelland retired late in the race, which allowed Tony Gullo to finish third.

Kate Beardsley, Nicole Beardsley, Bill Beardsley, McClelland, Chuck Kessinger, Roy Iler and Dakota Keldsen rounded up the top-10.

Grilli and McClelland won their eight-lap heat races.

•••

Up Next

The action returns Friday night with the BCRA and Ocean Midgets headlining the show. The evening also includes the IMCA Sport Modifieds, Hobby Stocks, South Bay Dwarf Cars and Police N Pursuit cars. For further information, go to www.racepmg.com